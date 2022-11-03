Letter: Worldwide Peace

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH

Re: Kathy Altman letter October 11 Sustaining peace

Read history.

Khrushchev understood Mutual Assured Destruction.

Nixon 's visit to China helped our relationship. China then acted as a "balance" between the U.S. and Russia.

Putin only believes in strength and the MURDER of innocent civilians.

But Biden should "preserve the peace" by reducing half of our missiles so that Putin will stop killing people and worldwide peace will prevail?

Seriously, glad you're not in command of our powerful military and strategy!

Peter Strauss

Marana