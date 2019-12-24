Letter: Worn-out dams

Re: the Dec. 19 article "US senator: More resources needed for worn-out dams."
For a graphic example of the consequences of a dam failure search for "St. Francis Dam Disaster" and read about the March 1928 failure of the St. Francis dam northeast of Los Angeles. The dam catastrophically failed at midnight and released about 12 billion gallons of water down the San Francisquito canyon, wiping out all in its path. The water eventually made it to the Pacific ocean about 50 miles away. Between 400 and 600 people lost their lives and whole towns were wiped out. Yes we should worry about the 1,688 high-risk dams that are poor or unsatisfactory condition.
James Davis
Northwest side
