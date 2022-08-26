 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Worried about new IRS Auditors - Pay your Taxes!

Recent letters demonizing the IRS and fearmongering regarding more agents and auditors are curious. Why would anyone who pays their taxes worry about this?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently released her top priorities for the agency: focusing on rich tax dodgers and cracking down on corporate tax evasion. People may remember articles about the backlog of tax returns at the IRS. Many of the new employees will be tasked with clearing the backlog. We want the IRS to function effectively, and they need more staff to do this. The number of enforcement agents is expected to increase by only 6,500 over the next decade.

Former IRS commissioner under both Obama and Trump, John Koskinen, said "Honest taxpayers, who are the vast majority, aren't going to be bothered at all."

Mary Keerins

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

