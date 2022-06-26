 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Worried gas prices

In May the House passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act by a vote of 217 to 207 with only Democrats in the yes column and all Republicans and four Democrats voting no. The bill provided a warning that it is unlawful to charge “unconscionably excessive” prices for consumer fuel during presidentially declared energy emergencies, and it gave the Federal Trade Commission more power to punish price gouging. The Senate has not moved forward with the bill. Republicans in the Senate will probably kill it with the filibuster, even though a poll shows that 77% of registered voters want such a measure.

BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, TotalEnergies, Eni, and Equinor will give between $38 and $41 billion to shareholders through buyback programs this year.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

