Letter: worried senior
Letter: worried senior

I I voted for Trump and still think there was fraud and the wrong person is in the white house

When I go to put gas in my car or pay my bill for groceries I will be remembering the foolish republicans that gave in to Shumer helped Biden to pass a ridiculous bill

They never read the fine print and will live to regret it This bill will change the country

and all our American citizens lives

The republicans that agreed to this bill have failed to do the job they were voted to do and this will be remembered the next time we vote There name will be removed,

Lyletta Groves

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

