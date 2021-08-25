Letter: Worry About Yourself

There have been an alarming number of letters venomously calling for the health care system to deny care for the unvaccinated, as they are "selfishly hogging" hospital beds from those who deserve them.
By this logic, should we not also deny care to all the others who have made choices about their health? All the obese people who willingly poison themselves daily, and the alcoholics, smokers and drug abusers who do the same, are a far greater burden to the health care system than the unvaccinated.
The difference is that millions of people who have chosen not to get the shots have done so after careful research and deliberation, with mountains of data showing them the young, the healthy and those with natural immunity have little to fear. Conversely, those mentioned above have chosen and embraced their vices despite ample proof of the risks.
Worry about yourself and stop pointing fingers at others. You might rightly find others pointing them at you.
Richard Peddy
East side
