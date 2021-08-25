 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Worry About Yourself
View Comments

Letter: Worry About Yourself

  • Comments

There have been an alarming number of letters venomously calling for the health care system to deny care for the unvaccinated, as they are "selfishly hogging" hospital beds from those who deserve them.

By this logic, should we not also deny care to all the others who have made choices about their health? All the obese people who willingly poison themselves daily, and the alcoholics, smokers and drug abusers who do the same, are a far greater burden to the health care system than the unvaccinated.

The difference is that millions of people who have chosen not to get the shots have done so after careful research and deliberation, with mountains of data showing them the young, the healthy and those with natural immunity have little to fear. Conversely, those mentioned above have chosen and embraced their vices despite ample proof of the risks.

Worry about yourself and stop pointing fingers at others. You might rightly find others pointing them at you.

Richard Peddy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News