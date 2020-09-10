Letter: Would the Nat'l Assoc. of Police Officers endorse Trump if he were fomenting violence?

A couple weeks ago, the Nat'l Association of Police Officers Union representing 200,000 police officers across the country, endorsed President Trump over Joe Biden. Why was that? This organization previously endorsed Obama. Unions normally endorse Democrats. Do you really think the police union would endorse Trump, who Biden has accused of fomenting violence, if they believed he was doing so? Maybe there are just stupid? They know Trump fully supports them. Where has Biden been during the violent unrest over the last three months that has seen dozens of police officers attacked and injured? Several have been killed. Biden has been silent. He is only condemning the violence now for political reasons. There is NO other explanation for it. His internal polling and focus groups are showing it is hurting him. Who are police officers to believe and trust? Trump, who has supported them from day one calling for law and order, or Biden who does something for obvious political expediency? That one is not hard to figure out!
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
