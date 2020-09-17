 Skip to main content
Letter: Would you believe Trump about a vaccine delivered Nov. 1
Letter: Would you believe Trump about a vaccine delivered Nov. 1

Trump LIED about coronavirus, 196,000 Americans died. He LIED about: PPEs; test kits; closing the border from China; more deaths from the common flu; it's “fading away” and “under control;” America leading the world in controlling it; Biden’s handling of H1N1 (wasn’t his to handle); and, number of deaths from N1H1 and COVID-19.

Trump LIED about youth vulnerability; natural immunity of children(?); and, future health problems of those children (and older folks) who’ve been infected.

Trump LIED about our economic recovery, how he increased employment by 9 million, neglecting to mention the 22 million who lost their jobs due to his negligence; when he said we did the best in the world (we were near the bottom); that Obama’s (never implemented) testing system failed and Trump had to start over. Obama called a National Emergency 2 weeks after the first H1N1 case, vaccines were immediately begun. Trump took 7-8 weeks

Now, he wants us to take his minimally tested vaccine on November 1.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

