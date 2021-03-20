 Skip to main content
Letter: WOULD YOU LOOK AT ME NOW
Our current President can barely read a teleprompter and his handlers will not allow him to hold a legitimate press conference. He has approved a Covid Relief bill that pays $1,400 to convicted felons in prison and illegal immigrants and is laden with pork that has nothing to do with Covid relief. The southern border is wide open with illegals being released, without Covid tests, into the country. Construction of the border wall was halted but there are a multitude of fences National Guard around the Capitol. Does that make any sense? The administration condones the Teachers Unions, even though they has abandoned our children in lieu of pure selfishness and greed. Oil and gas production in the country is being restricted, making one wonder if we are purposely attempting to be dependent on Mid-East oil again. And worse, future plans for this administration are far more terrifying and may well lead to the destruction of this country as we know it and how it was conceived.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

