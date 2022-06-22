 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Would you vote for this man in 2024?

  • Comments

He was a Democrat, switching to the Radical Party he created for convenience and money. He was pro-choice before becoming a misogynist to boost his power over women. He is a proven racist.

He has hidden all his education records, and his recollections do not match the reports from the schools he “attended” through a paid surrogate student.

He served as president for four years but was defeated by over seven million votes. Upon leaving office, his approval rating was 34%, the weakest overall approval rating of any of his predecessors since the survey began with Harry Truman. Nevertheless, he has taken credit for achievements made by his predecessor.

He instigated an insurrection against the America he swore to defend. He secretly was informed a deadly pandemic was coming but never notified the people until deaths grew rampant. He ordered that someone should create a vaccine, took all the credit when it was approved, and then proceeded to establish doubt among the people, spreading fake information.

People are also reading…

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News