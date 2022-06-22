Letter: Would you vote for this man in 2024?

He was a Democrat, switching to the Radical Party he created for convenience and money. He was pro-choice before becoming a misogynist to boost his power over women. He is a proven racist.

He has hidden all his education records, and his recollections do not match the reports from the schools he “attended” through a paid surrogate student.

He served as president for four years but was defeated by over seven million votes. Upon leaving office, his approval rating was 34%, the weakest overall approval rating of any of his predecessors since the survey began with Harry Truman. Nevertheless, he has taken credit for achievements made by his predecessor.

He instigated an insurrection against the America he swore to defend. He secretly was informed a deadly pandemic was coming but never notified the people until deaths grew rampant. He ordered that someone should create a vaccine, took all the credit when it was approved, and then proceeded to establish doubt among the people, spreading fake information.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

