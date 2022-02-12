Letter: Wouldn't It Be Nice ...

Wouldn’t It Be Nice
This past week the UofA men’s basketball team played both UCLA & USC teams in Tucson. They were hard fought games and not easy to watch if you are a diehard Wildcat fan as I am but Arizona came out on top in the end. When teams come to McKale and play as hard as these two did wouldn’t it be nice if, regardless of who wins, at the conclusion of the game the crowd would stand and applaud all the players on the court!
Teams at whatever level are rivals, not enemies and they shoud be appreciated for what they bring to the field of play. I love it when Wildcat teams win and will continue cheering them on. But when the other team prevails may I have the good grace and sportsmanship to appreciate what everyone brings to the court/field.
Stanley Curd
Midtown
