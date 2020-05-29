Letter: Wow, No Problems

Good to see that there are no problems keeping POTUS from playing golf or appointed Senator Sally McSally from writing a book out this week or the Senate having nothing to do last week except confirm Trump's nominees.
Will someone please explain to Trump that there are three equal branches of government: Executive, Legislative and Judicial and each has its own function, one being oversight of the others. The President does not run all three. He has enough responsibility managing the Executive Branch and being true and faithful to the oath he took to guard and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Perhaps Jared or Ivanka could read the Constitution to him in short segments, especially Article 2, Sections 1 through 4 in which the role of President is outlined and defined, meanwhile, God Bless and God Help the U.S.A.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
