 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: WOW
View Comments

Letter: WOW

Yes, this veteran was choked up a number of times during the ceremony on Wednesday. But the most impressive sight occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There, shoulder to shoulder stood three former Presidents and First Ladies. It was awe inspiring. What a tribute to transition and tradition for all of the world to witness! Where else on the planet would you see this? The answer is nowhere! It just does not happen.

Stay strong America. Stay strong!

Eric Rose

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News