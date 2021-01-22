Letter: WOW

Yes, this veteran was choked up a number of times during the ceremony on Wednesday. But the most impressive sight occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There, shoulder to shoulder stood three former Presidents and First Ladies. It was awe inspiring. What a tribute to transition and tradition for all of the world to witness! Where else on the planet would you see this? The answer is nowhere! It just does not happen.
Stay strong America. Stay strong!
Eric Rose
Midtown
