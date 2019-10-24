Re: the Oct. 22 article "Successful missile defense system is unrealistic."
John Warnock writes that a successful missile defense system is unrealistic. His principal argument is that an adversary could evade it by simply firing too many missiles for the system to destroy them all. That might be true of the Soviet Union, or Russian or China which have vast numbers of missiles. But his arguments fail to address both the problem of nuclear proliferation and rouge nations.
As more and more nations seek and obtain nukes (Iran, and now Turkey), the probability rises than someone will use them. And then there's the risk that a tyrant of a rogue nation (North Korea) launches them. In any of these instances, the adversary likely will have only a few missiles, and a defense system would likely be effective and prevent catastrophe.
The threat and consequences are too great for us not to try to develop an effective defense system. It's regrettable that too many people refuse to recognize that we do face existential threats. The Israelis understand this. We need to also.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.