 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wrong end of right prediction
View Comments

Letter: Wrong end of right prediction

  • Comments

Ref: Star letter "Biden an enemy to Constitution."

The letter writer was right on in his prediction of a wave sweeping the political landscape and the backlash he knows is coming. Only trouble for him is that it already happened and must have caught him napping!

The wave was blue not red and the backlash was against a party that either participated in, or, as a minimum, abided an insurrection at the Nation's Capitol. Backlash against leadership from president to state legislatures which screamed to the heavens about election fraud which every court in the land adjudicated as untrue.

Backlash against a party which dawdled while COvID-19 wrecked havoc and death across America. Backlast which showed the door to the party which has derided ongoing climate catastrophe as a hoax and to a president who has been a joke worldwide, To the letter writer and those of his ilk, try pulling yourself away from the drivel on Fox News and social media and witness true leadership currently at work.

Kimberly Ohl

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News