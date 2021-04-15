Letter: Wrong end of right prediction

Ref: Star letter "Biden an enemy to Constitution."
The letter writer was right on in his prediction of a wave sweeping the political landscape and the backlash he knows is coming. Only trouble for him is that it already happened and must have caught him napping!
The wave was blue not red and the backlash was against a party that either participated in, or, as a minimum, abided an insurrection at the Nation's Capitol. Backlash against leadership from president to state legislatures which screamed to the heavens about election fraud which every court in the land adjudicated as untrue.
Backlash against a party which dawdled while COvID-19 wrecked havoc and death across America. Backlast which showed the door to the party which has derided ongoing climate catastrophe as a hoax and to a president who has been a joke worldwide, To the letter writer and those of his ilk, try pulling yourself away from the drivel on Fox News and social media and witness true leadership currently at work.
Kimberly Ohl
Marana
