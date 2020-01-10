Letter: WWJD

I used to see bumper stickers that read “WWJD?” meaning “What Would Jesus Do?”
Would Jesus have multiple affairs? No?
Would Jesus pay porn-stars to keep his sexual exploits quiet?
No? Would Jesus have a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein? No?
Would Jesus give racists encouragement with his silence? No?
Would Jesus cheat his contractors out of money? No?
Would Jesus make his money in casinos and strip clubs? No?
Would Jesus tell thousands of lies to make himself look better? No? Would Jesus listen to dictators’ lies over this country’s own intelligence community’s truths? No? Would Jesus spread Russian propaganda, as do Trump and his Republican Senators? No? Would Jesus vilify DACA young people without evidence of wrong-doing? No? Would Jesus separate families and put the children in concentration camps? No? All No’s? Then, is Donald Trump the anti-Christ?
Mary Kramer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.