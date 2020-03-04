Letter: WWYD
View Comments

Letter: WWYD

What would you do differently? Travel to and from China was curtailed, he was called racist and xenophobic. Americans were brought home and quarantined. Pharmaceutical companies were asked to expedite their efforts. (The same Companies that were demonized recently). The VP was asked to head a task force of the best epidemiologists. Press conferences and TV appearances every day to keep the public informed.

And yet, the democrats and MSM keep up a constant barrage of panic stories and falsehoods for political purposes. Even Mike Bloomberg, when asked, could only refer to actions in the past related to CDC and NIH. No real criticism of present action.

If that isn’t a political “Hoax” what is?

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News