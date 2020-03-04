Letter: WWYD

What would you do differently? Travel to and from China was curtailed, he was called racist and xenophobic. Americans were brought home and quarantined. Pharmaceutical companies were asked to expedite their efforts. (The same Companies that were demonized recently). The VP was asked to head a task force of the best epidemiologists. Press conferences and TV appearances every day to keep the public informed.
And yet, the democrats and MSM keep up a constant barrage of panic stories and falsehoods for political purposes. Even Mike Bloomberg, when asked, could only refer to actions in the past related to CDC and NIH. No real criticism of present action.
If that isn’t a political “Hoax” what is?
Bill Blaine
Marana
