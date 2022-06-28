Letter: Xii cheers for the US Military

Xi is building a rough, tough, macho, and masculine military. He smiles and applauds as the US Military concentrates on such things as CRT, gender ideology, and whiteness. Our leaders like Austin and Milley failed to beat "goat herders" and that led to the embarrassing withdrawal in Afghanistan. The purpose of the military is to "break things and kill the enemy". Biden and Austin seem to think that we can win a war simply because we say he, him, her, they, and let men dress like women, and let men carry tampons in their backpack. We need a military that destroys the enemy, not a military that worries what pronoun to use. This is a disaster in the making, being led by a bunch of inept people.