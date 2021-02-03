Letter: XL pipeline

I keep reading in the paper about the jobs being cut by pausing the XL pipeline. This is not an American oil product, it is Canadian. And guess what? All the people living in Canada said NO WAY are you bringing this oil through our territories. It would be so much easier to take it across Canada. British Columbia said you are not bringing it here. It is an environment nightmare waiting to happen. As for jobs..... A study was made and the jobs would be in sections of maybe 8-10 months and then your job is done.. All of the sections are being built at once and when you connect to the next section, your job is done. Oil sand is extremely hard to clean up, especially when it is mainly above ground. Native Americans do not want it across their land and ranchers don't want it across their grazing lands. I am praying that Canada finds some other route to get their oil sand to market,
Carol Pfister
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.