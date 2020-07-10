Letter: XXV Amendment
View Comments

Letter: XXV Amendment

The XXV Amendment to the Constitution was written to remove a president when he is unable to perform the duties of his office. Vice President Pence and the Congress must President Trump now to protect our national security from

Russia. Trump is beholden to Russia for loans that he could not get in the United States, for the Presidency, and

a conduit for securing their riches in New York real estate. He wants the Russian help again for the 2020 election and will not act to punish Russia for their killing of our military personal to be sure. Pence knows the trouble we are in and

he would be a safety net for the rest of Trump's term.

Franklin Utech

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News