Letter: XXV Amendment

The XXV Amendment to the Constitution was written to remove a president when he is unable to perform the duties of his office. Vice President Pence and the Congress must President Trump now to protect our national security from
Russia. Trump is beholden to Russia for loans that he could not get in the United States, for the Presidency, and
a conduit for securing their riches in New York real estate. He wants the Russian help again for the 2020 election and will not act to punish Russia for their killing of our military personal to be sure. Pence knows the trouble we are in and
he would be a safety net for the rest of Trump's term.
Franklin Utech
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
