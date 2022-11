This is what I know about political yard signs: no matter how many there are, they will not change my vote.

This is what I learn from them:

Who supports a lying, corrupt ex president?

Who does not believe in democracy?

Who believes without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen?

Who thinks the meeting of sperm and egg is more important than a mother’s life?

Who doesn’t believe in voting rights?

Jean Israel

SaddleBrooke