Letter: Yee opinion piece narrow-minded

Re:the July 19 article "Why I support Trump, his vision of American dream."
Kimberly Yee's touching narrative of her grandparents' successful family business notwithstanding, I take exception to her premises for voting for Trump in 2020.
Contrary to her assertions, Trump doesn't "understand the importance of protecting taxpayer dollars" (presidential trips/security to Mar-a-Lago and campaign trips); "fiscal responsibility" (tax cuts mostly benefit the billionaires and grossly increase the federal deficit), "bold economic policy and protecting American business independence and global competitiveness." (Tariffs paid for by American consumers; remember once-made in America Harley-Davidson?)
Yee's tunnel-vision endorsement of Trump ignores the big picture. Trump's failure to deal with the pandemic and racial inequality; his divisive rhetoric, and thin-skinned, childish retorts; his "bromance" with Putin and admiration of autocrats; his role in the destruction of "American exceptionalism" and as the global leader of the free world. And I've barely scratched the surface. We just can't afford another four years of a Trump presidency.
Jorge Tapia
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!