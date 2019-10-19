Over more than four years of war, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have used American bombs and missiles repeatedly to target innocent civilians, bombing schools, hospitals, homes, and markets. The war has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with 24 million Yemenis needing humanitarian aid to survive. As a person of faith and an Episcopal priest, today I proudly signed an open letter to Congress by 100 faith leaders, representing all 50 states in the union, calling for an end to US arms sales for the war in Yemen. Congress has the power to ease this suffering. Please read the letter and then let your representatives in Washington know: Yemen cannot wait.
John Leech
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.