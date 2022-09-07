Letter: Yes Biden, let's go backwards to sanity

Biden is out there now saying, "MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. What conservatives want is to go back to sanity! Back to believing that its morally wrong to kill a developing baby. Most conservatives do not seek to reverse SCOTUS' decision on gay marriage, neither does Trump. Conservatives want to go backwards away from Democrats'gender nuetrality, wokism, CRT and transgenerism being taught to young kids in schools. Back to $2 a gallon gasoline and a free market driven "all the above" energy policy. Back to lower inflation and lower commodity prices pre-Biden. Back to securing the border and allowing demoralized Border Patrol and ICE agents to once again enforce our immigration laws. Back to a non-political FBI, back to putting violent criminals in jail and keeping them there. Back to encircling evil Iran with more Middle East peace agreements.