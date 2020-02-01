Letter: Yes, it is chicken time

I cry for my country. Crimes at the highest level will flourish, and we have lost the momentum to curtail it. Trump's confederates, the Republicans, can now share the shame after the damage is done.
Our President, with the poise and subtlety of a buffalo loose in a fine china shop, can carry forth his war on honesty and decency. The Senate, rather than uncovering a kind of rot to be eliminated, lets the decay continue unabated. With Giuliani as point man and ambassador without portfolio, and Putin as advisor, he can move forward smartly smashing and shattering our Democracy with little worry, and probably with a sense of glee that a child would have destroying his toys.
A tyrant to be in now a tyrant in fact, and a tyrant always has a flock of chicken that will follow him. Trump's chickens in the Senate, is clucking along in obedience.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.