Letter: Yes, Mar-Lar-Go Unprecedented

On August 16th, a writer said the raid on a former president's residence was unprecedented. True.
Trump took classified documents, some could be harmful to this national's security, without secure storage was unprecedented too. And why did this excuse for a leader take them in the first place? Who had access to them, more importantly who did Trump share them with? A president like no other who praised the world dictators and falsely claimed the election was rigged because he lost. Judges that he appointed threw his lawsuits out for lack of evidence. A president who acted more like a Mafia Don than a head of state.
Nixon, whose crimes were petty in comparison, must be rolling in his grave thinking he was born too soon, before the GOP morphed to a party first. mode.
When will the Trump supporters see through this shame? What more will it take?
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
