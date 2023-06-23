GOP’s latest gaslighting claim is there are two tiers of Justice in the United States-one for Democrats and a second (unfair) one for real Republicans (not RINOs).

Well, I agree there are in fact two tiers, but would argue that they are not categorized by Party.

Instead, there is one that addresses parties who accept responsibility and guilt for their criminality and the other that applies to the accused who will never admit to either.

The former uses court approved plea deals—the later requires court trials for verdicts. Sentencing reflects the level of cooperation—not politics.

Make your choice—take your chances.

A. Lawrence Glynn

East side