Letter: Yes, things have changed

Re: the April 23 letter "How things have changed."
Yes, things have changed. But there are some details that the original author in the April 23 letter missed.
H1N1 killed a little over 12,000 American people in a year. COVID has killed over 45,000 in about 3 months. During H1N1, as a nurse, I had enough PPE to do my job safely. During COVID-19, my fellow nurses and I are reusing PPE over and over because there isn't enough. During H1N1, Obama provided leadership in conjunction with the pandemic experts in the country. During COVID-19, Trump retaliates against experts that don't support what he wants to believe. During H1N1, Obama did not prematurely tout medications as miracles. He let the science work and waited for the evidence. During COVID, Trump pushed HCQ as a miracle and now that the science shows otherwise, he acts like he never heard of HCQ. Obama provided leadership in crisis. Trump will blame anyone and everyone to avoid being held accountable.
Jennifer Larson
Northwest side
