 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Yes to Steve Kerr

  • Comments

Chills ran through my body listening to Steve Kerr's pre-game press conference, when he addressed our national gun crisis. I turned to my wife Gwen a few minutes later and said, "We need Steve Kerr to come back to Arizona and win the primary against Krysten Sinema when her seat is next up for a vote in 2 years." How happy I was a day later to read Jim Lipson's guest column in the Star saying exactly that. I believe Steve Kerr would win in a landslide. We would have honest representation from a long recognized motivational leader who speaks and acts with passion, and has led people who trust and follow him. He would never betray voters by becoming someone other than who he claimed to be. We have had enough dishonest representation. Couldn't happen too soon. Retired Navy Chaplain and Pastor Bill Evans

Bill Evans

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News