Letter: Yes to Steve Kerr

Chills ran through my body listening to Steve Kerr's pre-game press conference, when he addressed our national gun crisis. I turned to my wife Gwen a few minutes later and said, "We need Steve Kerr to come back to Arizona and win the primary against Krysten Sinema when her seat is next up for a vote in 2 years." How happy I was a day later to read Jim Lipson's guest column in the Star saying exactly that. I believe Steve Kerr would win in a landslide. We would have honest representation from a long recognized motivational leader who speaks and acts with passion, and has led people who trust and follow him. He would never betray voters by becoming someone other than who he claimed to be. We have had enough dishonest representation. Couldn't happen too soon. Retired Navy Chaplain and Pastor Bill Evans