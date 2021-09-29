Letter: Yes, Trillions!

Dear Editor,
Even a few Dems are turning away from the Trillions of dollars for the Infrastructure bill, not just the Republicans. I don't get it. Do they not think the money won't boost the economy with thousands of jobs creating more income, creating tax revenues, allowing people to buy homes, eat out, go to Disneyland, whatever. And the longer we wait, the more expensive it will be, and more difficult, as our bridges and roads deteriorate. Of course there are many other inclusions in the bill, but all of them will help our fellow citizens and most important, our planet! The money going out will come back 10 fold. Here's the sad part, under McConnell's so called leadership, it doesn't matter what's good for the people, for the country, it only matters that the Dems get nothing done. This is NOT leadership. I hope senators from his party do the right thing. It's beyond critical.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.