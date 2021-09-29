 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Yes, Trillions!
View Comments

Letter: Yes, Trillions!

  • Comments

Dear Editor,

Even a few Dems are turning away from the Trillions of dollars for the Infrastructure bill, not just the Republicans. I don't get it. Do they not think the money won't boost the economy with thousands of jobs creating more income, creating tax revenues, allowing people to buy homes, eat out, go to Disneyland, whatever. And the longer we wait, the more expensive it will be, and more difficult, as our bridges and roads deteriorate. Of course there are many other inclusions in the bill, but all of them will help our fellow citizens and most important, our planet! The money going out will come back 10 fold. Here's the sad part, under McConnell's so called leadership, it doesn't matter what's good for the people, for the country, it only matters that the Dems get nothing done. This is NOT leadership. I hope senators from his party do the right thing. It's beyond critical.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News