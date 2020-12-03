Letter: Yet Another Treaty Breached

The 1918 Treaty for the protection of migratory birds was originally between the U.S. and Canada and was later expanded to be between the U.S. and Mexico, the U.S. and Japan, and the U.S. and the Soviet Union (now Russia).
Trump, probably without consultation with our Treaty members, is removing protections from birds that spend only part of their lives in the U.S. They migrate from place to place. Sometimes we see them when they are raising their young during nesting season, or perhaps flying over during migration, or spending the winter with us—or —whatever they are doing, they need protection in all of these places if they are to survive. Hence the Treaty with other countries.
So once again, despite the science, despite the acknowledged harm to these, our avian guests, despite our Treaty obligations, lame-duck Trump will blunder ahead, going it alone for the benefit of industry. We, and these birds (such as our overwintering Sandhill Cranes) are the losers.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
