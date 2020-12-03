 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Yet Another Treaty Breached
View Comments

Letter: Yet Another Treaty Breached

The 1918 Treaty for the protection of migratory birds was originally between the U.S. and Canada and was later expanded to be between the U.S. and Mexico, the U.S. and Japan, and the U.S. and the Soviet Union (now Russia).

Trump, probably without consultation with our Treaty members, is removing protections from birds that spend only part of their lives in the U.S. They migrate from place to place. Sometimes we see them when they are raising their young during nesting season, or perhaps flying over during migration, or spending the winter with us—or —whatever they are doing, they need protection in all of these places if they are to survive. Hence the Treaty with other countries.

So once again, despite the science, despite the acknowledged harm to these, our avian guests, despite our Treaty obligations, lame-duck Trump will blunder ahead, going it alone for the benefit of industry. We, and these birds (such as our overwintering Sandhill Cranes) are the losers.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: From comic critiques to fire fighter feats, this grab bag mail bag of Letters to the Editor has something from every flavor of reader, just in time for the holiday season!

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Voter Fraud

  • Updated

Over the past several weeks, we have heard on a daily basis unsupported claims of voter fraud. Why did this fraud only occur in heavily Democr…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News