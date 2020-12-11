 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Yet another water shortage letter
View Comments

Letter: Yet another water shortage letter

I agree with two recent letters writers who opined that water shortages are looming. While we, the dying print media readership, may not live to see them, our offspring will. Despite the assurances of developers holding paper water rights and university salesmen promising technological cures, our long-ingrained misuse and unsustainable population growth are leading to water crisis upon crisis. And, though the issue is pronounced here in this precipitation challenged desert, we’re not alone in facing a future of water want and the resultant calamity therein. I’ve been reading about the topic while enduring the current crisis at our door and have concluded, from that reading, that a much more dire one is heading towards us down the street. If you’d like to share in my fear, I suggest Bottlemania by Elizabeth Royte, Water Follies and Unquenchable by Robert Glennon, Where the Water Goes by David Owens, and When the Rivers Run Dry by Fred Pearce.

Betsy Lubis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News