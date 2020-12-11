Letter: Yet another water shortage letter

I agree with two recent letters writers who opined that water shortages are looming. While we, the dying print media readership, may not live to see them, our offspring will. Despite the assurances of developers holding paper water rights and university salesmen promising technological cures, our long-ingrained misuse and unsustainable population growth are leading to water crisis upon crisis. And, though the issue is pronounced here in this precipitation challenged desert, we’re not alone in facing a future of water want and the resultant calamity therein. I’ve been reading about the topic while enduring the current crisis at our door and have concluded, from that reading, that a much more dire one is heading towards us down the street. If you’d like to share in my fear, I suggest Bottlemania by Elizabeth Royte, Water Follies and Unquenchable by Robert Glennon, Where the Water Goes by David Owens, and When the Rivers Run Dry by Fred Pearce.
Betsy Lubis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
