There sure has been a lot of coverage on AI (Artificial Intelligence) lately. Safeguards need to be put in place. The industry is actually asking to be regulated. Folks are concerned, and rightly so, that all sorts of disinformation and criminal activity can occur without supervision and regulation. AI is expanding at an incredible rate. AI machines can already think for themselves and learn. Soon these machines will be able to replicate themselves and with constant upgrades they can become quite powerful. I wonder what is going to happen when they figure out the 2-leged meat bags running the show are pretty much useless.