Ancient Chinese bound the feet of little girls to produce the grotesque "Lotus petal" feet. This was thought to be attractive .We called it "barbaric".

Muslim traditionalists surgically remove the genitalia of young girls. They do this because they think it protects females from "impure thoughts" and "lust". We call this "barbaric".

Some Americans engage in "chest binding", chemical puberty blockers, surgical removal of healthy reproductive organs, etc. of children in the name of aiding these helpless children "transition" to their "true sexual identity". We call this "progressive".

Please, can someone explain the difference. All I see is adults savaging children for their own perverted purposes.

Thomas McClure

West side