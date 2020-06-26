Letter: You can't change history

WWII Memorial, Casimir Pulaski (Amer. Rev.), Matthius Baldwin (abolitionist), Robert Gould Shaw & 54th Regiment (Black soldiers who fought in Civil War), Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial (3 black men wrongly lynched), Khachkar Memorial (honors victims of Armenian genocide & all others persecuted), WWI Memorial, Mahatma Ghandi, Thaddeus Kosciuzko (Amer. Rev.), Serve & Protect, Soldiers & Sailors, Fallen Law Enforcement, Washington, Grant, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, And More......
Apparently we need to do a better job of teaching history in our educational institutions. There is no regard for historical monuments in the continuing wanton destruction and vandalism occurring across the country. Monuments represent what was done in the context of THEIR times. You can't change history by tearing them down.
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
