Letter: You can't change history
Half my Letter to Editor was published 6/26 editing out the key support about the lack of knowledge of the significance of many of the statues being torn down or defaced. It was a list of monuments/statues for events and people including WWI, WWII, foreign generals who provided support in the American Revolution, an Abolitionist,, Armenian Genocide, Ghandi, Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War, and 3 young black men wrongly lynched. These, and other defaced or torn down monuments, more strongly illustrated the point of my letter that people do not know or respect history, especially in the context of the events.

Georgianna Murphy

Foothills

