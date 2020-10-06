Letter: You can't help but see the irony

It's more than a little ironic that President Trump, who called the Corona Virus a hoax, is now one of its victims. The real irony is watching him being whisked away by helicopter to Walter Reid Hospital to receive the best health care on the planet. This is the man who wants to end the Affordable Care Act and deny millions of Americans health coverage during a pandemic.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
