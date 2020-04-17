Letter: You die and still pay taxes
Letter: You die and still pay taxes

I just got got my taxes done! And I will pay close to $3,000.00 more this year! I paid close to $8,000 last year, because my wife passed away in 2017, and some how 15 year's ago she shorted them $100 or so we were charged 29/1/2 percent interest I paid $7900 or so because she owned a very profitable business in Tucson and Phoenix!! #45, and other's pay no taxes! The oil companies, Ford, GM, etc and I get jabbed! Amazon pays no taxes!! However the middle class do! I won't next year pay or file my taxes! I have had it! I am retired since 2006 on a Postal Pension! We are getting the WORST end of the works!! Billionaires pay nothing we pay for all in the country!!!

David Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

