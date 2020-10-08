Letter: You Got Played

Why have Trump supporters backed him during this pandemic? It’s not your fault. You expect the president to tell you truth. Trump does not. He lies a lot. He told you the sky was blue in March when it was already turning grey. He thought it would help him politically to say so. The virus will “magically” disappear. National masks mandates aren’t necessary. Young people don’t get sick from it. Not true. He knew the virus was lethal and would spread like wildfire.
The sky remains grey today. But you look up and still see blue sky because you want to believe your president. Meanwhile, more than 200,000 of your fellow citizens have perished; millions are jobless; countless businesses are closed for good. Thousands have died needlessly. Your president wasn’t worried about panic. He just doesn’t care. The sky is not blue. It’s still very grey. And you got played.
Charlie MacCabe
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
