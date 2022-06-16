Letter: You have the power

Everyone is complaining about the price of Gas, food, clothing and everything you purchase anywhere. Almost everything that was either in a box or in a container that was 6.0 oz or so, is now 5.5oz. and it cost more than it did a month ago, and whose fault is it? "YOU" the purchaser because YOU have the power to control these greedy people who are getting rich because you continue to buy like there is no tomorrow.

I noticed today at the grocery store that most of the meat had stickers on them with 30% off. You know why? YOU.

The people with the Power to finally not pay their ridiculous prices, are forcing them to put them on sale or throw it away.

YOU, have the power to do the same with everything else you purchase anywhere. Soon enough prices will come down or the stores will get stuck with them. It's just a matter of time. You have the power, and don't ever forget it!

Jacques Fauxbel

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

