Letter: You have to be taught
Mamas (or Papas), don't let your babies grow up to be Racists, Liars, Cheaters, Bigots, Thieves, etc. (Forgive me Willie Nelson.) Your babies weren't born that way. They had to be taught. Maybe it wasn't bad parents. Maybe it was violent TV or movies. There are lots of sources. The point is, bad behavior is taught. It can cost you your life. How about teaching the Golden Rule? How about going to church and paying attention? How about watching more Sesame Street? I can think of many politicians who missed out on that. We all have an opportunity to teach more good. Lets try to avoid bad influences, surround ourselves with good people and practice the Golden Rule. I know it's complicated and not as easy as it sounds. Things won't change over night. But that's no reason to not try at all. Give it a chance. I can assure you that it will pay off.

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

