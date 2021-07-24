Letter: You Just Are Not That Important

When I speak to somebody who seems obsessed with the federal government watching them, implanting chips in them, or flying black helicopters over their houses in the back of my mind I am thinking one thing. You just are not that important. The idea that some diabolical person in a government agency is watching your every move is the height of arrogance. Unless you are a terrorist or have committed a real federal crime like robbing a bank the government has no inclination nor the resources to monitor you or any of the 100s of millions of Americans like you. And frankly they really don't care in a general sense about you. I know, I just don't know about the secret black ops stuff. That is also pretty arrogant. Why would you know something this important and I wouldn't? Wake up!!!
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.