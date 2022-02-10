 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: You should be afraid
Letter: You should be afraid

Dear editor,

I know most of us, myself certainly included, are not looking forward to the upcoming political battles. Ads for candidates for Congress are already appearing on our TV screens. It’s going to be a long and fractious nine months, and to be honest I am terrified at the possible outcome.

As you listen and evaluate the candidates, I would just like you to be aware that billionaire Peter Thiel just announced that he is stepping down from the board of Meta, parent company of Facebook, and devoting his time and vast amount of money to electing Trump-aligned candidates.

He is throwing his resources behind candidates who presumably share his beliefs, ie. Trump-aligned candidates.

I am very scared. I think you should be too.

Beth Dingman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

