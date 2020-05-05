Letter: You think this is bad!

Amid loss and fear, good news for our descendants. The AZ Daily Star's Business section (4/21/ 2020) contained these articles: "Oil futures go negative as demand collapses" and "Coroanvirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry in US."
Didn't the current Federal Administration promise to bring coal back?
"Six of the top seven U.S. coal companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 2015 and analysts expect more as the economy dives," states the second article, adding that particulate pollution is down worldwide. "But what's good for the environment has had a crushing effect on the coal industry," it continues. Oil futures were below zero on April 21.
Although we may feel stir crazy, this first coronavirus outbreak will be remembered as a better time when the climate gets rocking. Imagine not being able to be outside!
Let's move together to a 21st century economy, or there won't be much to look forward to in the 22nd century. Vote Climate/virus 2020.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
