Letter: You think this is bad!
View Comments

Letter: You think this is bad!

Amid loss and fear, good news for our descendants. The AZ Daily Star's Business section (4/21/ 2020) contained these articles: "Oil futures go negative as demand collapses" and "Coroanvirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry in US."

Didn't the current Federal Administration promise to bring coal back?

"Six of the top seven U.S. coal companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 2015 and analysts expect more as the economy dives," states the second article, adding that particulate pollution is down worldwide. "But what's good for the environment has had a crushing effect on the coal industry," it continues. Oil futures were below zero on April 21.

Although we may feel stir crazy, this first coronavirus outbreak will be remembered as a better time when the climate gets rocking. Imagine not being able to be outside!

Let's move together to a 21st century economy, or there won't be much to look forward to in the 22nd century. Vote Climate/virus 2020.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News