Letter: You won't see "The buck stops here" on Biden's desk

President Harry Truman famously had a plaque on his desk that read, "The buck stops here", meaning he took responsibility for things that occurred under his administration and did not pass the blame onto others. Fast forward to Joe Biden, he blames everybody else for the disasters that have occurred under his administration. He blamed Trump for the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle that resulted in 13 service members being killed. He blamed Trump for Covid deaths during his term. We have now surpassed 1,000,000 deaths under Biden. He blames the current historic border crisis on Trump, although he was the one who quickly reversed most of Trump's border policies. Biden blames Putin for our 40 year high inflation rates, that actually began last year. Yesterday, 6/23, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell contradicted Biden by saying that Putin was not the primary cause of inflation. Biden now blames oil companies and gasoline station owners for high prices at the pump, instead of his anti-petroleum rhetoric and policies. Pathetic!