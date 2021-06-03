Letter: You would have doesn't count

Dear Senator Sinema: Your office put out a statement that you would have voted for the 1/6 commission. You weren't there, you didn't vote, you helped defeat the commission! After the fact would have statements are meaningless. The majority of Americans supported the bi-partisan commission; yet, you didn't even have the courage to go on the record. You have so far refused to say why you weren't in the Senate when the vote was taken. Why? Do your job, don't say what you would have done!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.