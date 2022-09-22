Letter: You'll be called a fascist and like it.

re: September 9th letter Biden name calling.
I have been around for 71 years and never heard a former president insult half the people of this country. His followers are white supremacists, 3%ers, proud boys, neo Nazis and fascist.
Traveling around the world , I have witnessed first hand the love and admiration that everyone has for America from 1776 to 2016.
This person thinks Biden will foment a civil war. The seeds are already germinating before Biden because of you know who. Obviously this self described "old lady" is a Fox News puppet.
Whether you're a conservative, republican, trumper or q-anon, my great grandfather from Poland said, "No matter what kind of dog you lie down with, you wake up with fleas."
Finally, why would anyone bring a young child (11 yrs. old) into this discussion? This is truly passing down hatred from one generation to the next.
People are also reading…
Thomas Plesniak
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.