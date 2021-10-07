Letter: You'll be paying the taxes on the $3.9 trillion

Corporations and businesses don’t pay taxes. They have only one source for money: their customers. As a result when their taxes go up they raise their prices so they can pay the government. Or, they reduce costs, typically by laying off employees as labor is generally their biggest cost. So you progressives who think all these social programs included in the Democrat $3.9 trillion spending plan will be paid for by raising taxes on corporations and businesses are wrong. You will be paying the taxes, and also likely putting your own job at risk.
Rick Cunnington
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.