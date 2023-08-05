A recent article stated that voters 18 to 29 were the most engaged in many, many years. There was one issue not mentioned, student loans.

Those millions of students with huge education debt were no doubt happy when they were given several years of not having to pay monthly payments. Certainly a political party who was willing to forgive $10,000 or $20,000 of debt would be the beneficiary of their allegiance and could expect to receive their vote. I don’t say this as criticism but as a reality.

At age 95, I can remember starting out with my new bride. Our lives were so much about us and striving we had no time to worry about government other than voting. In those days it did work fairly well. It is only now when the battle lines are drawn do we all feel the need to be involved.

Jack Walters

Northeast side