There is much talk about old people in political positions, term limits, tests for competency and other requirements. Something others can enforce while you stay home and complain. If you want younger people in political office, YOU need to support them. YOU need to donate money to their campaigns. YOU need to work in the campaigns. YOU need to run for office. YOU need to persuade a young person to run for office and YOU need to spend time helping them get elected. And then YOU need to actually vote for them. Which young people are YOU financing and volunteering for in the upcoming election? Do you want young people to serve? Then YOU support them. No need for rules and tests. Just YOU doing something about it.